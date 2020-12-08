Historical Society cancels holiday Open House

Kent Weeklies

The Twinsburg Historical Society has canceled a special Open House that was scheduled for Dec. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 8996 Darrow Road.

Raffle tickets for the magical Doll House are still available. The raffle is for a two-story, six-room dollhouse. Ticket sales have been a little slow with COVID-19 restricting everyone’s movement, therefore we have decided to draw the winning ticket from existing sales during our December 13 Open House.Tickets are $5. Contact Kim Malusky, Audrey Kancler, Roy Meier or send a self addressed stamped envelope along with your check with your name, address and telephone number plus the number of tickets desired to Dollhouse Raffle c/o Twinsburg Historical Society, 8996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg 44087-2127. Ticket stubs will be immediately sent out. Tickets must be purchased before the Dec. 13 drawing.

Twinsburg Public Library

The Friends Shop of the Twinsburg Library has a selection of gently used books and puzzles. Most paperbacks are only 50 cents and hardcovers are a dollar. Some premiums are priced a little higher but still bargains. All the books are gently used and some are like new.

Explore the coffee table choices, such books on art and travel. Biographies and autobiographies fill a whole section. No matter how difficult it is to find the perfect gift there is usually a book that fills the need. There is a basket of small gift books, on the corner of the sales counter, perfect to stuff a stocking or hide under a pillow.

In these long chilly days a puzzle may be the perfect way to pass the time. The best part is that folks can gather around and make it a joint project, or work on different puzzles together. There are puzzles in every size and shape and difficulty. The themes are varied. Some are pictures that you may want to frame and hang. Others are challenging and you might want to work them over and over.

CDs and DVDS and Books on Tape give you even more things from which to choose.

The Young Adult and Children’s section Is full of activity books as well as picture books, chapter books and novels by teenagers favorite authors.

The shop has an array of holiday masks too.

Take advantage of these opportunities and support the good work these groups do.

Friends Shop is open on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in addition to Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.