Christkindl on Main events canceled for this year

Kent Weeklies

HUDSON - Christkindl on Main, a series of events planned for Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13, by the Christkindlmarkt Committee of Hudson-Landsberg Sister City, has been canceled due to increased COVID-19 exposure and spread in Summit County.

The county was recently elevated to Level 4 on the state’s Public Health Advisory System. Summit County Public Health has recommended people restrict activities outside the home and avoid crowds.

Because of that, the committee believes it is best to cancel events, including a Krampus scavenger hunt, a visit with Krampus, German holiday music and a German window scene.

The committee plans to bring those events, plus its holiday market, live music, food and drink, back to the Clocktower Green in 2021.

Check the Hudson Landsberg Facebook page and website for information. www.hudson-landsberg.com. The committee plans to post German holiday food and drink recipes on the website this month.