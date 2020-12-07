Residents invited to participate in community engagement initiative

Ken Lahmers, Correspondent

TWINSBURG – A community engagement initiative is under way through Dec. 11 to hear from residents so that city officials can address a comprehensive set of issues in 2021.

Mayor Ted Yates outlined the initiative at City Council’s Dec. 1 meeting. A survey was posted on the city’s website, https://www.mytwinsburg.com/, Dec. 2 and will close Dec. 11. Residents can provide feedback about various components of city services, including trash, leaf collection and recreation facilities.

Zoom focus groups are being conducted from Dec. 7-11, and all residents are encouraged to participate to share their opinions and future desires.

According to Yates, the goal of the community engagement initiative is to provide residents with an easily accessible platform to provide feedback about a wide range of key topics that need to be addressed in the coming year.

“Understanding the thoughts and opinions of our residents is critical for the future of our city,” said Yates. “Council and I encourage residents to attend a focus group session or to take the online survey, providing honest feedback to assist us in our planning efforts.

“This way, we can take our residents’ thoughts and concerns into careful consideration as we make future decisions.”

The community listening sessions are being facilitated by an independent third party who regularly works with area cities and municipalities to improve communication and solicit feedback. City leadership and personnel will only attend to introduce the facilitator before leaving the meeting, allowing for free and open dialogue among residents.

To have the latest updates delivered to their inbox, residents can register their email address at https://bit.ly/3ocZSge. Further information is available at www.mytwinsburg.com/

Meanwhile, Council elected JoAnn McFearin as president and Sam Scaffide as vice president for 2021, and Greg Bellan was recognized for his service as president in 2020.

The following committee assignments for 2021 were announced: Bellan – board of zoning appeals, charter review oversight, public works and fitness advisory; McFearin – finance, Gleneagles advisory and volunteer firemen; Scaffide – capital improvements, public safety, public works and finance.

Bill Furey – community relations, environmental. tax incentive review and treasury; Scott Barr – planning, public safety and finance; Maureen Stauffer – architectural review, compensation, public works and Twins Days; Daisy Walker – Chamber of Commerce, community relations, parks-rec and public safety.

Council approved the 2021 salary ordinance, which establishes wages and employment descriptions and updates employee classifications, and OK’d the 2021 contract with the legal defenders office of Summit County for indigent defendants’ court representation. The city’s rate is $170 per case.

Also approved was legislation to collect state assessment fees for residential building permits at the rate of 1 percent and non-residential permits at the rate of 3 percent to comply with state building codes.

