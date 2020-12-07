Stow-Munroe Falls grades 7-12 to move to all online Wednesday

Stow-Munroe Falls High School and Kimpton Middle School will transition to full remote learning starting Wednesday, Superintendent Tom Bratten announced Monday night.

The district is also pausing athletics starting on Wednesday, with the first permissible practice occurring on Jan. 4. No athletic contests will be held prior to Jan. 11. In the meantime, athletes can continue to train, as they did in the spring, Bratten said.

High school and middle school families will receive more information on Tuesday, including expectations for remote learning, scheduling and details about how to pick up school lunches.

Preschoolers through sixth-graders will continue in the hybrid model.

"The elementaries and Lakeview continue to see outstanding rates of attendance for both staff and students. The district is hopeful we can continue to keep the buildings open for these students over the next two weeks, and we understand the importance of doing that as safely as we can," Bratten said.

The high school and middle school will continue in all remote learning when they return from winter break on Jan. 4, and prek-6 will return in hybrid.

The district will revisit all plans on Jan. 4.

