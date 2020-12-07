Gifts for foster children needed

Kent Weeklies

This year will be By the Dawn’s Early Light’s 4th Annual Christmas Toy Drive and the Northfield Village Fire Fighter’s Assoc. has partnered up with the organization again.

The toy drive goes through Dec. 12.

Unfortunately due to COVID, they will not be able to have the normal Christmas Party, but the gifts to the counties will be delivered for them to distribute, bringing some joy to 350+ foster children this Christmas in Summit, Portage and Geauga counties.

Toy drop-off locations include: Northfield Village Fire Department; Northfield Moose Lodge 2156; Storybook Yoga in Macedonia; Scoreboards Bar and Grill in Northfield; and Gionino's Pizza inTwinsburg.

Needed are gifts for the ages of newborn to the age of 18. Also looking for donations of wrapping paper, tape, Christmas tags and gift bags.

For those of you who wish to volunteer to help wrap, they will be wrapping on Saturday, Dec. 12 starting at 11 a.m. at the Northfield Moose Lodge 2156. Bring your own scissors; everything else will be provided. Masks will be required. Sign up at https://m.signupgenius.com/.

Contact Dawn Scherma, founder and CEO, at 234.380.7557 for pickup of donations or for more information.

By the Dawn’s Early Light is a state registered 501(C)3 .