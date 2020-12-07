Hudson City Schools changes learning plan due to rising number of COVID-19 cases

HUDSON — Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Hudson City Schools leader said middle and high school students will move into fully remote learning and elementary students will switch into a hybrid model starting Wednesday.

District Superintendent Phil Herman announced the changes in a message to families on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The middle and high schools have been operating in a hybrid model, while elementary school students in K-5 have been attending classes in-person five days a week.

In his message on Saturday, Herman said the district was experiencing "rising levels" of positive COVID-19 tests, with 25 new cases in the past two days.

"In-school and out-of-school cases have resulted in steadily increasing quarantines with 154 students in quarantine as of Friday," stated Herman in a message posted on the district website Saturday. "While the number of positive cases remain lower in grades PreK-5, we are seeing spread amongst siblings affecting the elementary schools, and returning to 6 [foot] social distancing will provide an additional layer of safety for our students and staff until Winter Break."

Students were expected to continue attending classes in their current set-up on Monday, Dec. 7, and Tuesday, Dec. 8. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, middle school and high school students will switch to remote learning, and elementary school students (K-5) will move into a hybrid model where they will go to school in-person either two or three days a week, and then take classes remotely on the other days. Preschool students will remain on their current four-day schedule. Nothing is changing for students who were already doing the fully remote learning plan, said Herman.

Students will be on these new plans from Dec. 9 through 18, and will then go on winter break through Jan. 3, 2021. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, Jan. 4

"These transitions only apply to the school days from Dec. 9 through Winter Break," said Herman. "We will continue to monitor the virus in our school population, community, and county to determine if future transitions are necessary."

Herman added that district families can expect to receive more detailed information about items such as schedules, meals, athletics and extracurricular activities.

The deadline for students to choose their learning plan for the next semester has now been extended to Dec. 16.

Hudson City Schools spokesperson Sheryl Sheatzley noted that middle and high school students will be participating in the district's Remote 2.0 plan, which is "not the same" as as the remote learning plan that students were doing this past spring.

"[Remote 2.0 is] a new robust learning instructional model that allows students to move between remote and in-person learning models with more continuity," said Sheatzley.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.