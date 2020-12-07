Aurora One Fund at 77.7%

Joe Kotlin

Special to the Aurora Advocate

As of last Saturday, the One Fund reached 77.7% of the $67,000 goal. To date, 315 cards were returned out of 9790 mailed. The business drive accounted for $2,735.00 and the residential drive accounted for $ 49,306.00 for a total of $ 52,041.00 and 77.7%.

To receive a pledge card, call the number below and a card will be mailed . Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 111, Aurora Ohio, 44202.

The One Fund is managed by a group of citizens who are all volunteers. The One Fund has less than a 4% administration cost that covers filing fees, postage and printing cost.

For more information, contact Executive Director Joe Kotlin at 330-562-7233 or President John Schamader at 330-562- 0248.