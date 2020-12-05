Holiday happenings in the city of Stow

Kent Weeklies

The city of Stow is celebrating the holiday season with a number of events.

Santa's Mailbox - Through Dec. 18

Drop your letters to Santa in the mailbox located outside Stow City Hall. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for a return letter from the jolly old elf himself.

Glow with Stow - Holiday Lights Spectacular - Through Jan. 3, 2021

Celebrate the Season and walk through Stow City Center and see the lights and displays.

Start at the SKiP parking lot, follow the candy cane welcome arch and meander along the lighted sidewalks that take you through a festive winter wonderland. Along the way, see many lighted trees, lighted silhouettes and more. Don't miss the huge lighted Christmas tree!

Heritage Park Holiday Drive-Thru - From 6-8 p.m. through Jan. 3, 2021

Go to Silver Springs Park (5238 Young Road, Stow) to drive through and see the decorated historical homes and scenery displays. Brought to you by the Stow Arts Commission.

Santa & Friends Holiday Drive-Thru - Dec. 12 from noon to 5 p.m.

Drive through Stow City Center during your registered time and see Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Buddy the Elf, Peppermint the Elf, Ice Master, and the Snow Sisters. All attendees must stay in their car during this event.

You must be registered to attend; pick a half hour time frame to drive through. Visit Stowohio.recdesk.com or call 330-689-5100.

The Colors of Christmas - Dec. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Journey across the city of Stow and experience the Joys of Christmas. Local churches will provide outdoor festive lights, live nativities, singing and more. A map will be located at FunInStow.com (special events.)

Christmas Eve Jingle 2020 - Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

The holiday will look a little different this year, but that won't stop the city from sharing cheer. Al residents are asked to step outside of their homes on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and ring bells for two minutes to spread Christmas Spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. Need a Bell? Stop by Stow City Hall and get one.