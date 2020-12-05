Falls Rotary Club provides Thanksgiving dinner

Kent Weeklies

The Rotary Club of Cuyahoga Falls continues to build partnerships within the community; “it’s what we do!”

Nurturing one of the club’s ongoing community partnerships, the club’s annual November service project is to provide Thanksgiving Dinner for the residents of the Battered Women’s Shelter of Summit & Medina Counties.

Rick Pollak, club president, says that “we are privileged to be able to this each year.”

Upon completion of delivering supplies, the club received an email note from the staff at BWS: “Kathie, I can't thank you enough for all the hard work and dedication you put in to make this happen for us year after year. When we walked back into the shelter today one of the residents came down from her room with her mask on and said ‘hey who is that lady, I want to thank her.. I've watched you unload her car from my window twice this week with our food’ and then she started to cry. It was truly a special moment and I wanted to share it with you. Your hard work does not go unnoticed. We really appreciate everything you do.”

This year, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 15 members of the Cuyahoga Falls Rotary Club and friends spent about a half hour and $1,600 on groceries (estimated value of $2,400) at Acme on State Road, and delivered them on so that the residents could truly enjoy the blessing of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The four carloads of food (which included eight turkeys, three hams, and 64 hot dogs) will feed 60 residents and children over the four-day holiday weekend.

Generous funding for this year’s project came from The Cuyahoga Falls Rotary Foundation, TCT Ministries, and the Wayne Agency. The woman mentioned in the note, is Rotarian Kathie Crabtree (formerly of CTF Partners) who organizes this community service project annually for the club and for the recipients. She coordinates with the Battered Women’s Shelter staff to find out the number of residents and the food that they need. She coordinates with Acme to learn what products will be in the weekly ad. She recruits willing Rotarians for shopping and then provides each of the shoppers with an envelope which includes their shopping list and sufficient funds for purchase.

For more information on the Cuyahoga Falls Rotary Club Foundation, reach out to grantmakingservices@gmail.com. Donations supporting additional community service projects can be sent directly to the Cuyahoga Falls Rotary Foundation at 56 Milford Drive, Hudson 44236.