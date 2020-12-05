Cuyahoga Falls Police Reports

Kent Weeklies

Disorderly conduct

Man caused disturbance in restaurant: Police arrested a 24-year-old resident after receiving a complaint the man had been in a loud argument with a woman at a Portage Trail restaurant Nov. 23 around 9:10 p.m. The man had left before police arrived, but was located nearby. Police arrested him after he tried to flee and took him to detox, according to the report. He was cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Two men cited: Police responding to a report of a disturbance on Cooper Drive cited two men, ages 27 and 29 for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct Nov. 20 around 3:30 p.m. According to the report, the 27-year-old alleged the 29-year-old Cooper Drive resident, threatened him with a screwdriver after saying he was going to kill him. After the 27-year-old declined to press charges, they were both cited, per the city prosecutor's instructions.

Weapons offense

Man with pocket knife cited: Following a Nov. 23 traffic stop for an equipment violation on Sackett Ave. at 23rd Street, police cited the driver, a 56-year-old resident, for having a folding knife with a 3 3/4 inch blade concealed on his person. The violation is a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Criminal damaging

Tires punctured: A resident of a Clyde Avenue apartment reported someone had punctured the two rear tires of his vehicle some time between 7 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4:30 p.m. the next day. The damage was estimated at $650.

Drug offense

Woman had paraphernalia: Police arrested a 34-year-old Akron woman Nov. 23 around 1 a.m. following a traffic stop at Grant Avenue and 2nd Street on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. The woman was found with six hypodermic needles and several burnt spoons with cotton used for injecting narcotics, according to the report. She was released on a recognizance bond.

Theft

Car left running: An Akron man reported someone stole his 2015 Chevy Traverse Nov. 22 around 9:30 a.m. after he left it running while inside the Sheetz gas station on Main Street. The vehicle was seen heading east on Howe Road. The man reported a debit card and iPhone 6 were also taken. Police are investigating.

Suspects took televisions: Police are investigating the theft of two televisions from the warehouse of the Howe Avenue Best Buy around 8 p.m. on Nov. 21. A witness said he saw one man load a Samsung television into a black Dodge SUV, while a second male loaded another television into a Ford Flex, according to the report. The loss is around $1,800.

Pair found shoplifting liquor: Police arrested two Akron residents, ages 28 and 61, Nov. 20 around 5:40 p.m. on charges of theft and trespassing after a store employee reported the two had taken liquor. According to reports, the 61-year-old was found trying to steal six bottles of liquor worth around $188 and the 28-year-old was found trying to steal two bottles of liquore worth around $18. Both were charged with theft and the 61-year-old was also cited for trespassing.

Man tried to steal flooring: Police arrested a 47-year-old Barberton man on a misdemeanor charge of theft Nov. 19 around 2 p.m. after a store employee reported the man had attempted to leave the store without paying for 20 packages of flooring worth $600.

Victim of scam: A 48-year-old resident reported to police that he had been the victim of a scam Nov. 19 in which an unknown person convinced him to purchase $2,800 worth of gift cards and supply the person with the card numbers and security codes. No further information was listed in the report.