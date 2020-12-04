Tallmadge PTA raffle prize is a brand new car

Kent Weeklies

Tallmadge PTA is having a raffle to win a brand new car.

Serpentini donated a Chevy Trax Silver for the PTA fundraiser.

All proceeds from this raffle will go toward helping all students in the Tallmadge Elementary and Middle Schools during the pandemic and beyond.

Tickets are $15 for one entry; $50 for four entries; and $100 for 10 entries. There are no paper tickets; tickets can be purchased at https://tallmadgek8ptacar-raffle.cheddarup.com.

Tickets can be purchased through midnight Dec. 13. The winning ticket will be drawn Dec. 16.