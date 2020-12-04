Send cards, prayers to American heroes

Kent Weeklies

The goal of Cards & Prayers for American Heroes is to support our troops and their families throughout 2021. Organizers will collect and deliver personalized signed cards as an expression of respect, care and gratitude to thesoldiers.

Additionally, volunteers are asked to pray each Thursday for the soldiers and their families throughout the coming year. Families living in Hudson, Stow and surrounding communities may submit soldier's names and addresses to militaryprayercircle@gmail.com ; or by calling Ed Davidian at 330-620-5668.

Your cards and prayers reflect your genuine support and appreciation for military heroes and their families, letting them know that they are not alone. Local families of deployed soldiers who might be in need of assistance may contact Davidian for information on assistance.