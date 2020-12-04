Eleven residents apply for upcoming vacancy on Silver Lake Village Council

SILVER LAKE — All 11 residents who applied to fill an upcoming vacancy on village council will be interviewed for the at-large post.

Village Council President Jerry Jones (at-large) announced at a meeting in October that he would resign from council at the end of the year and he submitted a written resignation notice to Village Clerk-Treasurer Sean Housley on Nov. 30. Legislation to accept Jones' resignation will be on Council's agenda Dec. 7.

There were 11 residents who applied for the post by the Nov. 16 deadline. A council committee will begin interviewing the candidates on Dec. 9 and 10, said Housley, who added all 11 applicants will be interviewed.

The 11 applicants are: Bonnie Bray; Rebecca Brockmeyer; Shelley Jurkiewicz; Anthony Karam; Annmarie Lann; Andy Myers; Dana Myers; Justin Ramos; Christopher Scott; David Via; and Courtney Zimmerman.

Scott served as a District A Village Council member for 12 years.

Housley said a date has not been set to select Jones' replacement.

The term for this at-large council seat expires Dec. 31, 2023.

Jones joined Village Council in April 2006 and has served as its president since January 2009.

