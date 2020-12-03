Applications for city council vacancy being accepted

Kent Weeklies

Due to the resignation of At-Large Councilman Michael Carano, effective Dec. 11, eligible residents interested in applying for the position should sent a letter expressing their interest along with a brief resume to the Clerk of Council, Tallmadge Municipal Building, 46 North Ave., Tallmadge 44278 or by email to Council@tallmadge-ohio.org as soon as possible.

If a vacancy occurs in an At-Large Council seat, the replacement shall be chosen within 30 days of the vacancy by the precinct committee members within the city of the same party as the person vacating the seat. If the precinct committee members fail to make the appointment, the remaining members of council shall have 14 days to make an appointment. If council fails to make the appointment, the mayor shall make the appointment within 14 days.