Woman's Club offering handmade items for gift ideas

Kent Weeklies

The Woman’s Club of Hudson is offering two handmade items for public purchase. The hand-painted Hudson Clock Tower Brick and the Clock Tower Trifold Candle Cover make gifts for the holidays. The brick includes a wreath and a mouse to depict the Clock Tower during the holiday season.

The candle cover is handcrafted from metal by village artisans in Haiti and includes a battery-operated candle. Each side of the cover is different and made to represent our city’s beloved Clock Tower. It can be used indoors or outdoors and makes a nice welcome or holiday gift.

Both items are available at Fair Trade on Main for a suggested donation of $25 for the brick and $35 for the candle cover. All proceeds go to scholarships for deserving Hudson High School graduating seniors.