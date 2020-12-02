Two Kent State alums earn national recognition

Kent Weeklies

Kent State University’s Public Relations Student Society of America Chapter, along with two School of Media and Journalism alumnae, earned national recognition at the 2020 PRSSA Annual International Conference in October.

Public relations alumna Jill Golden, ’20, of Macedonia, won the highest individual award, the National Gold Key award, which recognizes students with academic excellence in public relations and leadership within their PRSSA chapter.

“I am honored to be selected as one of PRSSA’s National Gold Key Award Recipients,” Golden said. “I’m happy to see my work be recognized.”

Golden is a corporate communications project manager at The Davey Tree Expert Co. She served on the executive board of PRSSA Kent as the vice president of communications and the vice president of professional relations and participated in the National Organ Donation Awareness Competition in addition to coursework and other activities at Kent State.

“During my three years of being involved with PRSSA, I tried my best to fulfill my roles to the best of my ability and offer guidance and mentorship to younger members when needed,” Golden said.

Michele Ewing, APR, professor, PRSA Fellow, sequence coordinator of MDJ’s public relations program and faculty adviser of the PRSSA Kent Chapter, said it was rewarding to see Golden get recognized for her hard work.

“Jill is an outstanding role model and a rising star in the public relations profession,” Ewing said. “This national recognition is well deserved.”

Alumna Carrie Kandes, APR, ‘97, of Hudson, earned the Teahan Professional Adviser award, the highest national honor, for her work with PRSSA Kent students.

“We can count on Carrie to guide the PRSSA officers with planning programming and communication, help students network with PR professionals, serve as a guest speaker, support fundraising, the list goes on,” Ewing said.

Kandes, a communications and brand consultant, has served as a professional adviser for PRSSA Kent for more than a decade and has taught as an adjunct professor in the public relations program at Kent State.

“As a proud PRKent alumna and a former PRSSA member myself, I’m truly grateful for this honor,” Kandes said. “To be recognized for something I enjoy so fully is humbling. I’m thrilled it also brings much-deserved visibility to Kent State’s stellar PRSSA chapter, which continues to exceed expectations with its work to connect, engage and enrich future PR pros.”

The PRSSA Kent Chapter also received Star Chapter recognition for the ninth year in a row. Star Chapters are recognized for meeting a gold standard for programming and relationship-building opportunities for its members. During the past 16 years, PRSSA Kent has won 10 Teahan awards, including the Outstanding Chapter award at the 2019 National Conference in San Diego, Calif. and at the 2014 National Conference in Washington D.C.