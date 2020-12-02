Hudson the site of several holiday activities

Kent Weeklies

HUDSON -- The Shop Safe, Shop Local team has planned holiday programs over several days or weeks to prevent crowds and encourage walking outdoors. Masks and social distancing are required.

The Hudson Greens will light up as they always do, and families are encouraged to come by and enjoy the holiday cheer any night through Jan. 1. There will be no Caroling on the Green, but Hudson League for Service will have free “Caroling Kits”, including a songbook, available at the Visitor Center, 27 E. Main St. Families who would like to have a caroling adventure on their own may stop in for a kit any day in December while supplies last.

December brings the third Storybook Walk, sponsored by Callahan’s Carpet One. Starting at Amaize Gourmet Popcorn, 72 N. Main, actually on Park Lane, and continuing around the corner and north on Main Street, families can read “The Bird in Santa’s Beard”, a marvelous story explaining why one sees so many different Santa Clauses each holiday season.

The Merchants of Hudson again announce Shop Late, Shop Local on Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Select businesses will be open until 8 p.m. for your holiday shopping.

On Dec. 5, businesses are having “Firecracker Specials”, and the day will culminate at 6 p.m. with a short 10-minute, completely aerial, fireworks display, courtesy of American Fireworks. Veteran’s Way will be closed to cars and pedestrians and the fireworks will be set off at one of the highest points. Many residents will be able to see the fireworks from their homes, and parking lots all over town will be great spots to watch.

Hudson’s Holiday Walk will be spread out over three Sundays. At this point in time, the Live Nativity, annually sponsored by First Congregational Church of Hudson, is scheduled to be a walk-by event, set up on the Church’s front lawn at 47 Aurora St. On Dec. 6 from noon to 4 p.m., people are invited to park anywhere including the church’s back parking lot, and walk by the manger and see the camel and other animals. Masks and social distancing are required.

Main Street and First & Main will have “Live Window Displays” on Dec. 6, 13 and 20 from 12.30 to 2.30 pm. There will be elves and other characters in the windows, decorating trees, reading, wrapping packages and more. A complete list of Live Windows will be available on www.destinationhudson.com. Musicians and carolers will be stationed at various spots throughout downtown.

There will be no ChristKindl Markt this year, but the Hudson-Landsberg Committee is having a “ChristKindl on Main” event on the weekend of Dec 12 and 13. There will be German holiday music piped to Main Street, a Krampus Scavenger Hunt, and Krampus himself will be in somewhere downtown, eager for socially-distant visits. The windows of 200 N. Main, next to the Learned Owl Book Shop, will be filled with German holiday décor, and the Hudson Garden Club is decorating the outside of the building.

On Christmas Eve morning, the Frosty Five race will take place with several COVID-19 precautions. Signup for both runners and volunteers to help with the race is https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/OH/Hudson/Frosty5MistletoeMile