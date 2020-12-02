Case-Barlow Farm celebrates Thanksgiving with its annual Turkey Tot Trot

Kent Weeklies

Over 50 children participated in the Case-Barlow Farm's annual Turkey Tot Trot, a 0.5k run that enabled children aged 3 and up to enjoy a fun run around the farm's grounds. The cold weather on Saturday, Nov. 21, didn't deter the families from coming out to participate in this free event. Winners in five age categories were the recipients of a 20 pound turkey courtesy of Acme Freshmarket in Hudson.

According to Case Barlow board member and event director Donna Rakotci, this year's event was a huge success. "I believe we provided a safe and socially distanced event, that was truly an enjoyable experience for everyone who attended," she said. "Many families commented on how fun it was to be outdoors and enjoying the beauty of the historic farm."

"This year, more than ever, it is important to cherish the traditions of the holiday season. Case-Barlow Farm offered a unique way to enjoy the holidays, with special accommodations made to make each event safe and socially distanced," added board member Linda Matty.

Case-Barlow Farm Inc. is an independent nonprofit corporation formed to restore the Case-Barlow homestead and to foster for future generations an appreciation for the spirit and heritage of its builders. CBF is listed on the Ohio Historical Inventory, has received recognition by the Hudson Historical Society and is a designated Underground Railroad by the Friends of Freedom Society.

Donations to the farm are gratefully accepted; for more information about upcoming events and programs, or to make a donation, visit www.casebarlow.com.