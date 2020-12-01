Santa programs canceled in Northfield Village, Macedonia

Kent Weeklies

Mayor Jesse Mehez of Northfield Village said that the Santa Run planned by the fire department has been canceled.

"The fire department and I are disappointed this event cannot take place this year," Nehez said. "This action is being taken in order to protect the health and safety of our residents and firefighters. We look forward to being able to hold this beloved traditional event in December of 2021."

Diana L. Augustine, executive assistant with the city of Macedonia, said the city's fire department would not be conducting its Santa delivery program this year.

"Unfortunately, due to the rising coronavirus cases in our state, our country, and our community, we will be cancelling the Santa Gift Delivery Program this year," Augustine said. "It is in the best interest of everyone involved in the magical program. Please be safe and have a happy holiday season with your family. Rest assured that the program will return when the pandemic is over. We have spoken to Santa Claus and he will be making his rounds on Christmas Eve."