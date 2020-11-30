Twinsburg schools holiday concerts will be virtual

TWINSBURG – The Twinsburg school choirs will deliver the sounds of the holidays virtually this year.

Superintendent Kathryn Powers said the decision to present the district’s December concerts virtually came on the heels of Gov. Mike DeWine’s statement requesting that spectators not attend athletic or extracurricular events through December.

Musical performances in December will be presented as follows:

Vocal concerts for fourth through sixth grades as well as orchestra concerts for fourth and fifth grades will be recorded in class and then presented via Google classrooms. Music educators will provide more specifics after the Thanksgiving Break.

Grade six band will record their concert during class, and the seventh and eighth grade bands will record their concerts on Dec. 7 without an audience. The recorded combined Holiday Band Concert for sixth through eighth grades will be presented through the district’s YouTube channel on Dec. 9.

The high school orchestra will record their concert on the evening of Dec. 8, and the seventh and eighth grade orchestra will record their concert on the evening of Dec. 10. These concerts will be recorded without an audience. The combined holiday orchestra concert for for seventh through 12th grades will be presented via the district’s YouTube channel on Dec. 15.

Grade seven and eight vocal music will record their concert on the evening of Dec. 14, and high school vocal music will record their concert on the evening of Dec. 15. These concerts will be recorded without an audience. The combined Holiday Vocal Music Concert for the seventh through 12th grades will be presented via the district’s YouTube channel Dec. 18.

Concerts for the kindergarten through third graders, as well as the fifth grade band, will be presented later this school year.

Details will be released at a later date.

“The Summit County Public Health officials previously reviewed our concert plan,” Powers said. “We are certain to have procedures in place which safeguard our staff members and our students. However, students who are unable to participate in the evening recording sessions due to issues related to COVID-19 will be excused without penalty. Students who participate in the recording sessions will do so while practicing our COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”

As of Wednesday, there were 80 students and 14 staff members who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Schools will go virtual after winter break

Students will take all of their classes remotely after winter break, starting Jan. 5 through The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18. The "self-quarantine period" following all the social activities of winter break will allow for a period of incubation for the virus before the students return.

On Jan. 19, students will return to class based upon the option selected by their parents in October.

Some students with special needs will still be able to continue in-person learning, Powers said.

In addition, the district will pause all athletics and extracurricular activities until Dec. 7, and then use current data to decide whether the sports programs and extracurricular activities can safely continue. Athletic coaches and extracurricular advisers for winter sports/winter club activities will shift to an alternate calendar and provide virtual activities to their students.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com