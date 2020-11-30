Twinsburg police, fire team up for holiday event

Kent Weeklies

TWINSBURG -- The Twinsburg police and fire departments have joined forces for Santa’s Super Safety Forces Surprise, a combination food drive and gift pickup event.

The two-part event is Dec. 13 at Twinsburg Fire Station #2. Residents may sign up for time slots from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 3:30 to 6 p.m. time will be reserved solely for Shop with a Cop participants.

The drive-in event will be run one vehicle per experience inside the department bays. All current pandemic physical distancing and disinfecting protocols will be followed. There will be a limited number of reservations which can be booked online only at https://rotary-club-of-twinsburg.square.site/ . The link will be active Friday at noon.

Proceeds from online and cash donations will be split between Our Community Hunger Center and the Twinsburg Police Association’s Shop with a Cop program. There will be an option through the link above to contribute monetarily. All donations of food will directly benefit OCHC.

Twinsburg and Twinsburg Township residents may reserve a time slot on-line. Families should drop off a pre-purchased gift for their child (only one per child) at Twinsburg Fire Station #1, 10069 Ravenna Road, starting Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Families will be issued a color-coded and numbered event entry pass for their vehicle and a flyer with detailed day of event instructions.

On the day of the event, participating families should go to Gleneagles golf course parking lot 15 minutes before their allotted time slot where a CERT member will stage the vehicle and then direct them to fire station #2.

Remember to bring food donations; those donating 10 nonperishable food items will receive a coupon for a free pizza from Gionino’s.

Partners include The Rotary Club of Twinsburg, The City of Twinsburg, Twinsburg Police Association, Twinsburg Firefighters Local 3630, Twinsburg Rotary-Interact Club, Visual Marketing Systems, Gionino’s, Sassy’s, K & M International-Wild Republic and many other local partners.

For details, contact Steve Bosso, assistant fire chief, at sbosso@twinsburg.oh.us.