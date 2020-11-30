Reminderville still planning Santa Toy Delivery

Kent Weeklies

The Reminderville Fire Department is still planning to do its annual Santa Toy Delivery, said Stacey Task, administrative assistant and clerk of council for the village. The delivery is Dec. 12 starting at 11 a.m.

To participate, Reminderville families should drop off a form from the village and a wrapped gift for the child at Village Hall by Dec. 4. Participation forms are available at Reminderville.com or at Village Hall.

"Gifts will be bagged when they are dropped off. Santa and elves will be wearing face shields and gloves," Task said.

For details, visit the village's website, or call 330-562-1234.