Edward Jones Office supports Toys for Tots drive

Kent Weeklies

James Moore, the local Edward Jones financial adviser, is supporting the Marine Toys for Tots program by using his office as a drop-off location for this year's toy drive.

Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, 189 West Aurora Road, Suite #2, Northfield Center, during regular business hours beginning through Dec. 14.

"With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities," Moore said. "And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community."