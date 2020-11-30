Hudson Middle School students switch to hybrid

HUDSON -- Starting Monday, Hudson Middle School students have gone from being in classes five days a week to hybrid due to increased cases of COVID-19.

"Last week and over the Thanksgiving break, three recent cases at the middle school indicated the likelihood of in-school spread," said Superintendent Phil Herman in a statement on the district's website. "Due to those cases, the prevalence of the virus in our community, and in order to ensure 6 feet of social distancing in the weeks ahead, our Middle School students will transition to the hybrid learning model ... and will remain in hybrid at least until winter break."

The district's elementary schools will continue to have classes in-person five days a week, and the high school will remain in the hybrid model, Herman said.

Winter break for the district runs from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, with school scheduled to resume Jan. 4.

The Hudson City Schools had started the school year in hybrid mode. In October, the school board voted to have elementary and middle school students start taking classes five days a week. However, they voted against the high school returning five days, leaving the district's ninth through 12th graders in the hybrid mode, where students attend classes in person twice a week and take their classes virtually the other three days.

As of Monday, there are 72 positive cases of COVID-19 reported, with 50 students and 22 staff members reported to test positive since the beginning of the school year, according to information from the district. In addition, there are 68 in quarantine.

Of those, there have been 10 student positive cases at the middle school and 32 student positive cases at the high school since the beginning of the school year. There have been seven staff cases at the middle school and six staff cases at the high school.

At the middle school, between Nov. 23 and Monday, the district was notified of four positive student cases and one positive staff member case; 30 individuals are in quarantine.

The Hudson City Schools has about 4,600 students and roughly 700 staff members.

