Aurora One Fund at 77%

Kent Weeklies

As of last Saturday, the One Fund reached 77% of the $67,000 goal. To date, 311 cards were returned out of 9790 mailed. The business drive accounted for $2,735.00 and the residential drive accounted for $48,881 for a total of $ 51,616 and 77%.

If you need a pledge card call the number below and a card will be mailed to you. Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 111, Aurora Ohio, 44202.

The One Fund is managed by a group of citizens that are all volunteers. There are no paid executives. The One Fund has less than a 4% administration cost that covers filing fees, postage and printing cost.

Any questions can be directed to Executive Director Joe Kotlin at 330-562-7233 or President John Schamader at 330-562-0248.