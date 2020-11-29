Hudson High to present 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland'

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson High School Fall Play, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," will be streamed live on Zoom Dec.18 and 19 at 7 p.m.

"​Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland​ "is one of the best-known and most popular works of English-language fiction - its narrative, structure, characters and imagery have been enormously influential in popular culture and literature, especially in the ​fantasy​ genre. It is considered to be one of the best examples of the ​literary nonsense​ genre. The tale plays with ​logic​, giving the story lasting popularity with adults as well as with children. Originally written in 1865 by Lewis Carroll, our play tells the story of a high school aged ​Alice​, who travels to a new world called Wonderland; which is populated by peculiar, ​anthropomorphic​ creatures.

This production is an original adaption of Caroll's stories by HHS Drama Director Bob Russell and has been created specifically for virtual performances on Zoom. Act One will follow the story of Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland ​and Act Two will follow ​Through the Looking Glass​. With an exciting new adaptation of the script, eye-catching costumes, incredible animation, and a little Zoom magic, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland " is guaranteed to be a show for audience members of all ages that you won’t want to miss.

The show will feature Emma Archer as the Mouse and Frog-Footman; Megan Archer as the White Rabbit; Elliot Aszkler the Five of Spades and the White Queen; Will Bixby as HS Boy 1, Executioner, White King and Tiger Lily; Emma Boicy as Dodo and Humpty Dumpty; Joe Brown as HS Boy, King of Hearts, and Tweedle Dee; Mia Censoprano as the Pigeon and the Mock Turtle; Ruby Corpus as the Teacher, the Doormouse, and Rose; Adriana Darden as the Duck and Daisy 2; Davy DeLambo as the Two of Spades and the White Knight; Jason Dement as the Gryphon and the Red Knight; Henry Dudas as the Knave of Hearts and Tweedledum; Katie Heckroth as HS Girl 1, the Cook and Violet; Caroline Hervey as Eaglet and the Fish-Footman; Mason Jenks as the Caterpillar and the Lion; Kate Koennecke as the Lory and Daisy 1; Payton Pollack as the Queen of Hearts and the Gnat; Simon Powers as the Red King and HS Boy 3; Iris Rena as the Duchess and the Unicorn; Tenley Stitzer as HS Girl 2; Seven of Spades and the Red Queen; Sam Wagner as the Voice and Mad Hatter; Darby Wilson as Alice; and Maria Wright as the March Hare and the Cheshire Cat.

"Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland " will be performed live Dec. 18 and 19 on Zoom at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per family or single device and can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/40330.