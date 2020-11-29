Holiday Display Tour and Decorating Contest in Cuyahoga Falls

Kent Weeklies

The city of Cuyahoga Falls Neighborhood Excellence, Communications, and Community Outreach Department is partnering with Neighborhood Ambassadors for a holiday display tour and decorating contest.

To register a display for the tour, visit www.cityofcf.com, email necco@cityofcf.com or call 330-971-8208 by Monday, Dec. 21. Holiday Display Tour addresses will be updated weekly at www.cityofcf.com.

In addition to the tour, judges will recognize holiday displays in each ward that are original, colorful, and imaginative. Judging will be held Dec. 8-10 from 6 to 9 p.m. Participants should have their displays turned on during the judging period.

If you would like to serve as a contest judge, contact the NECCO Department at 330-971-8208 or necco@cityofcf.com, or Neighborhood Ambassador Gary DeRemer at 330-819-9137.