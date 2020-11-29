Cuyahoga Falls Police Reports

Kent Weeklies

Theft

Items stolen from porches: A 17th Street resident reported Nov. 18 that someone took the slide to a handgun that had been delivered to his home some time the last week of September. The part was said to be worth around $800. A Germain Street resident reported Nov. 18 that someone took about $50 worth of fishing lures that had been delivered to his porch earlier in the day.

Thefts from unlocked vehicles: A Shubert Street resident reported Nov. 18 that someone took a work bag, miscellaneous items and and change from his unlocked vehicle some time after 10 p.m. the night before. The loss was estimated at $40. A Chestnut Boulevard man reported someone entered his unlocked car after 11 p.m. the night before and took about $425 worth of goods. Also on Nov. 18, a Munroe Falls Avenue resident reported someone entered unlocked vehicles in his driveway during the same time frame the night before and took about $20 in change.

Man charged with felony theft: Police arrested a 49-year-old Akron man on fifth-degree felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property after an Akron woman reported Nov. 17 that the man allegedly took $200 in cash, multiple credit cards, gift cards, keys an iPhone and other items from her purse while they had been shopping at the Howe Avenue Target. The man was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and the case was referred to the Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Sex toy taken: An employee of a Main Street adult entertainment store reported Nov. 16 that a man wearing dark blue sweat pants and shirt stole a $68 sex toy described as being "clear" in color. The report said store video is available to aid in the man's identification.

Soap removed from garden: A woman reported Nov. 16 that someone removed a bar of Irish Spring soap from her garden some time during the previous week. She told police she had been using the soap to deter animals and did not want to pursue the matter further.

Temporary tag removed: A Prange Drive woman reported Nov. 16 that someone took the temporary tag from her vehicle while it was parked overnight at her apartment complex. The tag number has been entered as stolen in the police database.

Vehicle stolen: A Portage Trail man reported Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. that someone took his gray 2005 Audi S-4 from behind his apartment. The vehicle, which the man said was taken within the previous hour, is said to have damage to one of its bumpers. No value was listed in the report.

Criminal damaging

Car windows smashed: Police discovered seven vehicles at a Second Street apartment complex where vehicles had windows smashed some time during the day Nov. 15, according to a police report. On Sept. 16, another resident of the lot reported someone smashed the rear window of her vehicle some time after 7 p.m. the night before. A report said the area is under video surveillance and police are investigating.

Assault

Woman allegedly assaulted friend: Police arrested a 24-year-old High Street woman on first-degree misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and assault Nov. 15 after the woman allegedly punched a 26-year-old Massillon woman in the face several times and threatened her with a knife. The 26-year-old was taken to Western Reserve Hospital for a possible broken nose and further testing. The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges in Stow Municipal Court and was released on a $2,500 recognizance bond.

Drug offenses

Out-of-state driver pulled over: Police arrested a 34-year-old Adams, N.Y. man on Route 8 near Howe Avenue Nov. 18 after someone reported he appeared to be intoxicated while driving a company car on the highway. After pulling the man over, police reported the man had found 43 bindles (about 10 grams) of suspected heroin, three hypodermic needles, along with marijuana, a scale and a grinder. They said the man admitted to using heroin. Police said the man had been driving through Ohio to a job in another state. He was charged with trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. Bond was set at 10% of $25,000 and he remained in the Summit County Jail as of Nov. 20.