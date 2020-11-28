Summit County dog licenses available starting Dec. 1

Kent Weeklies

Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen M. Scalise CPA, CFE reminds Summit County residents that dog licenses will be available for purchase beginning Dec.1 through Jan. 31, 2021.

The cost for a single year license is $18, a three-year license is $54, and a permanent license is $180. If a lost dog is brought to Summit County Animal Control wearing a license tag, staff can find the owner quickly and reunite the family and pet. If a citizen finds a lost dog and it is wearing a license tag, they can go to “Kristen’s Kanine Search” on the County website at https://fiscaloffice.summitoh.net/index.php/dog-licensing/dog-search and type in the license number and find the dog’s owner information.

“We offer several convenient ways to purchase a 2021 dog license. Pet owners can pay online, by mail, or in-person at one of 20 neighborhood locations, including local license bureaus, pet shops and hardware stores,” said Fiscal Officer Kristen M. Scalise. “A county dog license will provide legal proof of ownership and keep you in compliance with Ohio law.”

The Ohio Revised Code requires citizens who own, keep or harbor a dog more than three months of age to purchase a county dog license. Kennel owners must also renew their licenses during the same time period; the cost is $80 per license. Dog license renewal applications will be mailed beginning Dec. 1, 2020. Citizens who fail to meet the Jan. 31, 2021 deadline will be required to pay an $18 late fee.

To apply online for a dog license, to find additional locations to purchase a license, or for more information, visit https://fiscaloffice.summitoh.net/index.php/dog-licensing or call 330-630-7226.