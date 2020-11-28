Free meal program for all Tallmadge children

Kent Weeklies

This year Tallmadge City School District is participating year-round in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided all three school buildings during the normal breakfast and lunch periods. In addition, meals are being provided for weekly pick-up at Tallmadge Elementary and Tallmadge Middle School on Thursdays from 4:30 – 6 p.m. (unless otherwise notified) for remote learners. Pickup meals will continue through the summer months.

This program is made possible by a special exemption from the ODE and USDA in order to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information can be found at www.tallmadgeschools.org.