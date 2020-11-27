Communities light up for the holidays, compete for prizes

This year the city of Tallmadge has joined with Rootstown, Brimfield, Suffield and Atwater townships to “Light Up” for the Holidays.

Residents can enter the “Light Up Tallmadge” contest for the best decorated home and win a basket of prizes from local businesses.

In Tallmadge residents who are 18 or older can send an email to holidaylights@tallmadge-ohio.org with their name, address and phone number by Dec. 2. A confirmation reply will be sent to those entering the contest.

The homes have to be decorated by Dec. 2 and five judges will decide the winner, who will be announced Dec. 5 by Mayor David Kline during the virtual Light the City Christmas Tree ceremony.

“We’re putting together a basket for the Tallmadge winner and contributing to the overall grand prize winner,” said Becky Allman of the Chamber of Commerce and City Council member.

A map of all the homes entered in the contest will be available for residents to follow.

Businesses who would like to contribute to the prize baskets can contact Allman at becky@tallmadgechamber.com or Meghan Thompson meghan@t-hins.com by Dec, 1.

In addition to competing against Tallmadge residents, the winner of "Light Up Tallmadge" will also compete against the first place winners from Rootstown, Suffield, Brimfield and Atwater for an overall grand prize.

Rootstown Township

Nicholas Schneckenburger, secretary for the Chamber of Commerce for Rootstown, is the liaison for the Lights Up contest for the different communities.

Rootstown started the contest three years ago and the Chamber of Commerce became involved last year.

“We could accept donations, market the event and get vendors and sponsors,” Schneckenburger said. “Mostly, community members donate prizes.”

Registration is open by emailing name, address and phone number to lightuprtown@rootsownchamber.org and closes on Nov. 30, Schneckenburger said.

Judging is Dec. 1-4 and the winner will be announced Dec. 5. The overall winner will be announced Dec. 19.

“We had about 15 homeowners participate last year and as of today we’re up to 16,” Schneckenburger said. “Hopefully, we'll have more than that. The last couple days have picked up.”

A map listing all the houses with addresses will be shared on social media after Nov. 30 and guide those who want to view the lights around the township.

The goal is to get the Rootstown community together and tie the event to the other communities, Schneckenburger said.

“We hope it continues to grow every year,” he said. “This year especially since people can’t go anywhere and do anything so why not drive around and look at Christmas lights.”

Brimfield Township

This is the first year Brimfield Township has been in the contest. They had participants enter before Nov. 13 with 19 homeowners entering, said Park Director Cassie Weyer.

Judging by residents and Township Trustees and Township employees will begin Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. and continue until Dec. 13 at 9 p.m.

Residents can vote by emailing Weyer at cweyer@brimfieldohio.gov or calling 330-221-0103 and include the address and/or contest number of your favorite house.

Meijer is donating the prizes for Brimfield’s first, second and third place winners and the overall winner, which will be announced Dec. 19, Weyer said.

"Meijer’s Manager Marco Gomez is great to the Brimfield community,” Weyer said. “He also donates to our tree lighting ceremony and wanted to help out with this.”

The winners will be contacted and then posted on social media. A map will be posted on the township’s website https://brimfieldohio.gov along with a list of all the houses so residents can tour them, Weyer said.

Brimfield began planning its own holiday light tour but then found out about the other tours and Nick Schneckenburger asked if they would like to get involved, she said.

“It’s a nice thing to be able to do and a casual event,” Weyer said. “We hope to continue beyond COVID and we’re so happy to have so many participate. A lot of them were in the same developments so you can see two or three houses at same time.”

Suffield Township

The Suffield League with Suffield Township is having its second annual "Light Up the Night" holiday decorating contest.

Residents can sign up through Dec. 5 by messaging Facebook at www.facebook.com/Suffield-Light-Up-the-Night or sign the enrollment sheet inside the front office of the Suffield Fire Station.

Final judging will be Dec. 12 with prizes for the top five houses. The Suffield Trustees, Suffield League Members and event sponsors will judge each house and the winner will be announced the week of Dec. 14.

The League will have a phone app available with decorated homes to visit.

Contact Terry Ginn at tginnadv@prodigy.net for sponsoring the event or donating prizes.

Information for Atwater Township's contest was not available by press time.

