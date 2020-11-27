Drop off letters to Santa in downtown Cuyahoga Falls

Kent Weeklies

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may limited opportunities this year for children to visit Santa in person and the city of Cuyahoga Falls wants each child to have a safe way to get their wish lists and letters directly to Santa.

Mayor Don Walters and the city of Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department announce that the mayor has asked and has gotten approval from Santa to officially designate the mailbox, located at the Downtown Pavilion, 2085 Front St., as a North Pole Express Dropbox.

To ensure that Santa has time to respond to the letters, they must be dropped off to the North Pole Express Dropbox by Wednesday, Dec. 16. A return address must be included for responses.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 330-971-8225 or email parks@cityofcf.com .