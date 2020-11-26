Silver Lake Garden Club to host Tree Lighting

Kent Weeklies

The Silver Lake Garden Club will host the Christmas Tree Lighting Event / Drive-By on Dec. 6 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Boulevard Gazebo.

Due to the COVID-19 the event will be a little different. Visitors will be directed by the Silver Lake police to form a line on the boulevard approaching the gazebo area. As you arrive at the gazebo, you will be asked to remain in your vehicle.

Santa and his elves will greet you - wearing masks. They will offer an ornament for your tree and a COVID-safe treat for each person in the vehicle.

Christmas music will fill the air while the magnificent tree will twinkle with lights.

All villagers are welcome to this annual tradition to start the Christmas Season.