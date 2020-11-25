Carano resigns from Tallmadge Council

Tallmadge Councilman Michael Carano has submitted a resignation letter and will vacate his at-large seat on Dec. 11.

"I have appreciated working with your office, the administration, and my cohort on council to serve the good citizens of Tallmadge. I have learned much in my three years, and I hope I have in some way affected the direction of the city in a positive direction in the interests and needs of those citizens," Carano wrote to Clerk of Council Susan Burton.

On Monday, Carano said that he had been planning to resign for "quite a while," and that he felt he was not a "good fit" for council. He added his decision was not in response to the recently failed prayer legislation or his recently withdrawn welcoming community resolution.

Carano was elected in 2017 in a tight race that triggered a recount because the difference between third- and fourth-place finishers, Carano and John D. Rensel, was less than one-half of 1 percent. Carano ended up besting Rensel, a 15-year incumbent, by 25 votes.

According to the city charter, a replacement must be chosen within 30 days of the vacancy by the "precinct committee members within the city of the same party as the person vacating the seat." If they do not, the remaining members of council have 14 days to make an appointment. If council does not make an appointment, Mayor David Kline would make the appointment within 14 days.

The appointment would fill the remainder of the Carano's term, that was set to expire in December 2021.

