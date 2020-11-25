Shopping Spree at Acme to benefit Bulldog Bags

Kent Weeklies

Bulldog Bags Inc., a program that addresses food insecurity in children in the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District, is selling tickets for a chance to participate in a Shopping Spree on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 8 a.m. at the Acme store in Stow. The winning ticket will be drawn on Jan. 19 at a packing of Bulldog Bags, bags of food for eligible children in the SMFCSD. Winner need not be present.

The winner or the winner’s designee will have 90 seconds to place items in the shopping cart; winner may take only two of any like/kind of items; medications, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, gift cards, lottery, and post office are not included. Official rules/guidelines are posted on www.bulldogbags.org/events

The $10 tickets can be holiday gifts/stocking stuffers. Even if the ticket doesn’t win the Shopping Spree, the kids in the SMFCSD who receive Bulldog Bags will be the winners of your generosity and your donation is tax deductible.

Tickets will be available by emailing bulldogbags44224@gmail.com and your tickets will be delivered, or by mail: make checks payable to Bulldog Bags Inc., send it with the name(s) and phone number(s) to be placed on the ticket(s) and mail to: Bulldog Bags Inc., P. O. Box 1475, Stow 44224. The stubs will be mailed back to you, if you wish, if you are using them as gifts.

For other information on purchasing tickets, email bulldogbags44224@gmail.com.