Chick-fil-A additions, drive-thru upgrades proposed in Macedonia

Ken Lahmers, Correspondent

MACEDONIA – Proposed aesthetic and service improvements to the Chick-fil-A restaurant property and building at the Crossings at Golden Link at Routes 8 and 82 were unveiled at the city planning commission’s Nov. 16 meeting.

The panel tabled action on the plans, and likely will continue discussing the proposal at either its Dec. 21 or Jan. 18 session. According to CBD Design Inc. officials, the business likely will shut down for up to two months during construction if the plans are approved.

A 22-square-foot addition to accommodate a touchless door is planned on the drive-thru side of the building, and a 333-square-foot addition with a man door is planned on the north side. The current building measures 4,227 square feet and the property is 1.97 acres.

Proposed improvements to the two-lane drive-thru area include new meal delivery canopies with fans and heaters and a pedestrian walkway to the outside lane. A new canopy will be placed over the main entrance on the west side, while the canopy over the ordering station will remain.

Chick-fil-A wall signs on all four sides of the building will be refurbished. Several other small signs on the property will be replaced, and new landscaping is planned. The parking area will remain as is.

Meanwhile, two more proposals remain on the planning commission’s pending agenda – a new building for Don Basch Jewelers off Route 82 and a 14-lot Coblentz Homes subdivision on Valley View Road.

At the panel’s June 15 session, the Basch family unveiled plans for a 7,300-square-foot store and repair shop on the north side of Route 82, just west of Fairlane Drive and behind First Watch and AT&T. The shop currently is east of Fairlane Drive beside the Winking Lizard.

The panel tabled the plans until the family decides whether it wants to pursue either rezoning the vacant lot or seeking a use variance. The lot is in a business/office zoning district, which does not permit retail businesses.

City planner Brian Frantz has said a handful of setback variances would be required for the relocation.

“Of all businesses which have considered buying this parcel over the years, this one is the best fit,” Building Director Nino Monaco has said. “We are very pleased that a local business wants to stay in the city.” Mayor Nick Molnar has echoed that sentiment.

A final site plan still must be approved for the Coblentz Homes subdivision on 11.1 acres at 8312 Valley View Road. A preliminary site plan was OK’d Oct. 19. Builder Chris Coblentz has said the lots will average 26,000 square feet.

The subdivision would be called Valley Reserve, and would feature a single, 703-foot long cul de sac street called Valley Court. Coblentz has compared his proposed project to the nearby Lake Forest, Thousands Oaks and Rolling Hills subdivisions.

