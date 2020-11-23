Twinsburg Chamber postpones holiday luncheon

April Helms
Kent Weeklies
Members of Twinsburg High School’s show choir “Great Expectations” performed at the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Person of the Year award luncheon last year. The chamber has postponed this year's luncheon to early next year.

TWINSBURG -- The Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that its annual Holiday Luncheon, scheduled for Dec. 10, will be postponed until next year.

Allyson Tonozzi, the chamber's executive director, said the event will be rescheduled for January or February; updates will be released next month.

The luncheon, which was to take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, is generally when the chamber announces the Business Person of the Year.