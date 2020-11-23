Twinsburg Chamber postpones holiday luncheon

TWINSBURG -- The Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that its annual Holiday Luncheon, scheduled for Dec. 10, will be postponed until next year.

Allyson Tonozzi, the chamber's executive director, said the event will be rescheduled for January or February; updates will be released next month.

The luncheon, which was to take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, is generally when the chamber announces the Business Person of the Year.