MPG Architects to design Tallmadge fire station No. 2

Tallmadge has hired MPG Architects out of Akron to design the new Fire Station No. 2.

MPG, who also designed Akron's Fire Station No. 4, had both the lowest price at under $410,000 and the best recommendations, Mayor David Kline said. MPG's cost covers the project from start to finish, Kline said, including the design and construction phases.

Councilman Dennis Loughry did not participate in discussions and did not vote because he is the director of business development for FMD Architects, a competing firm for the project.

Tallmadge's new station will be on the same plot of land as the current station at 735 Eastwood Ave., and will include living quarters for men and women and eventually the administrative office that is currently housed at Station No. 1 at 85 Overdale Drive.

It will be funded using the city's earned income tax that was raised in November 2019 from 2% to 2.25%, with the additional 0.25% going to safety forces. The revenues will also go toward purchasing a new ladder truck for about $1.3 million, Kline said.

Kline's goal is to design the fire station and get all the bid documents prepared in 2021.

"I don't think we'll be able to break found in 2021 because I hate building in winter. You have to worry about weather and temporary heating and all kinds of different issues," Kline said.

Once the new station is completed, the old station would be razed to create a new driveway.

