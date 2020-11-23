Reminderville seeks state funds to alleviate flooding woes

Ken Lahmers, Correspondent

REMINDERVILLE – The village recently submitted applications for about $1.5 million in state financial assistance to the Ohio Public Works Commission for improvements which it hopes will solve flooding problems on Clipper Cove and Smuggler’s Cove.

The State Capital Improvement and Local Transportation Improvement programs provide financial assistance to communities for capital improvements to public infrastructure.

The purpose of the projects is to completely reconstruct and cement stabilize a structurally deficient Smuggler’s Cove roadway and to replace four deficient culverts with a concrete box culvert to handle flood water on Clipper Cove.

The Smuggler’s Cove project is estimated to cost $1.43 million, with $1 million sought from the state, while the Clipper Cove project is estimated to cost $717,365, with $500,000 sought from the state.

In his application to the OPWC, Village Engineer Thomas Tucker said the Smuggler’s Cove project also would include installing new catch basins and storm sewers to reduce flooding in homes, garages and front and rear yards during 10-year storm events.

“The existing roadway is 23 feet wide with rolled curbs, and the catch basins and storm sewers are undersized and do not have the capacity to handle regular-occurring storm events,” said Tucker. “The improvements will help with the flooding issues.”

The proposed project involves total reconstruction of the 1,560-linear foot roadway, which would require a 12-inch cement stabilized subgrade, 4-inch aggregate base and 7-inch concrete pavement.

“In accordance with ODOT specifications, the travel lanes will be 10 feet wide with 3-foot rolled curbs and storm sewers,” said Tucker.

As for the Clipper Cove project, Tucker said replacing the multi-culverts under the road with the concrete box culvert will help to eliminate clogging and catching debris, and the additional capacity will help with water flow to a nearby stream.

The existing four 42-inch culvert pipes under the road have a capacity of 243.75 cubic feet per second, while the proposed capacity would increase to 443.89 cfs. The work involves 192 linear feet of 16-by-4-foot conduit as specified by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Communities applying for OPWC funds usually find out if they will receive the money by late winter or early spring. If funds are received, the project could get under way later in 2021.

COUNCIL ACTIONS

At its meetings, Village Council took the following action:

Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Tinker’s Creek Watershed Partners Inc. to continue membership from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Accepted the amounts and rates as determined by the Summit County Budget Commission and authorized necessary tax levies for 2021.

Urged the adoption of Ohio House Bill 308 to stand in support of Ohio’s first responders who are suffering from job-induced PTSD.

Approved paying Tri-Mor Construction not more than $19,900 for emergency repairs on Glenwood Boulevard and not more than $23,650 for emergency repairs on Nautilus Trail.

Adopted the Summit County solid waste management plan by the Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority (doing business as ReWorks).

Accepted the resignation of Mason Fabian from the village’s fire department effective Nov. 3.

Authorized the mayor or fiscal officer to request and accept federal CARES Act funds through the state and Summit County pursuant to Ohio House Bill 481, and affirmed that all of those funds will be spent to cover village costs associated with the coronavirus crisis.

Amended the 2020 appropriations to reflect $162,773 the village has received in federal CARES Act money.

Transferred a total of $325,000 from the VR JEDD fund to the parks and recreation fund to meet budgetary requirements.

