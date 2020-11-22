Twinsburg Chamber helps with holiday drive

Kent Weeklies

The Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Our Community Hunger Center to collect items for families in need in Twinsburg, Twinsburg Township, Reminderville and other area communities.

Our Community Hunger Center assists more than 200 families year-around, and sponsors 150 children at the holidays.

Items needed include soup, shampoo, deodorant, soap, blankets, socks, body wash sets, and arts and craft supplies.

Donated items can be dropped off at one of four locations around Twinsburg; holiday gift donations will be accepted through Dec. 4, and food and product donations will be accepted through Dec. 1.

Donations can be dropped off at:

The Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce office, 9044 Church St.;

Life Hearing and Balance, 10812 Ravenna Road;

VMS Inc., 2097 E. Aurora Road; and

Huntington Bank, 8936 Darrow Road.

Email atonozzi@twinsburgchamber.com for details.