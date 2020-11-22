Twinsburg Academic Center gets washer, dryer

Kent Weeklies

Lowe’s in Macedonia recently donated a washer and dryer to the Skills Lab for the Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree program at the Twinsburg Academic Center. Lowe’s donated delivery, installation, and items required to install the appliances.

The store had responded to Prof. Wendy Hildebrandt regarding the need for a washer and dryer in the Skills Lab. When approached about the donation, Ralph Staten, the manager, committed to providing both a washer and dryer to the TAC. Nursing Lab Coordinator Jana Sovacool and Hildebrandt were invited to shop at the store to select which washer and dryer would best fit their needs.

“We couldn’t believe it,” said Sovacool. “The washer and dryer will make it so much easier for students to have access to the lab during their scheduled class times.”

Hildebrandt said the program "is so fortunate to be supported by a community business like Lowe’s."

“The dryer, especially, is needed to kill bacteria on simulation-patient gowns after lab," Hildebrandt said. "Being able to offer face-to-face instruction to our students during COVID-19 is dependent on offering classes safely in compliance with the Flashes Safe Seven. The ability to clean and disinfect hospital bed sheets and gowns enables the students to receive hands-on instruction in their nursing training.”