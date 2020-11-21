Window Wonderland to benefit Dane Foundation

Kent Weeklies

The Dane Foundation is very concerned about the health and safety of its holiday fans so The Kandy Kane Xpress won’t be running this year; however, Window Wonderland is happening.

Window Wonderland, a socially distanced, live-action character, drive-thru, holiday extravaganza will happen Sun., Nov. 29 beginning at 5 p.m. The drive-hru will take place at The Dane Foundation’s headquarters at 3440 Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls. Tickets are a $10 donation per personal car, van, or truck with no more than six passengers. Special pricing is available for buses or RVs. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Dane Foundation’s Project Elf, holiday gift-ing program that serves more than 700 individuals with physical and developmental disabilities and their families.

In the tradition of holiday windows at O’Neil’s in downtown Akron or Macy’s in New York City, Window Wonderland will feature several, large, live-action holiday window displays complete with favorite, live, Christmas characters, and extravagantly lighted holiday displays. Costumed characters will also be in the drive-thru route to wave and greet guests. From frozen Princesses to mice, a famous dog and his mysterious friends, The Grinch, and even elves working hard at Santa’s workshop, the windows will transport passengers to a variety of holiday locations. Wave and Greets will happen throughout the route, however, passengers will not be permitted to exit their vehicles to ensure health and safety. Drive-thru passes are limited, and on a first-sold, first-served basis. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

In addition to a Window Wonderland drive-thru pass, the elves prepared Santa Kits, a take-it and make-it bag of holiday activities and fun. The Santa Kit includes one stocking, hat or antlers to decorate with decoration supplies, a Christmas cookie to decorate with frosting and sprinkles, milk from Smith Dairy, coloring pages, a traditional and holiday popper ornament to make, and some other holiday fun and information. Window Wonderland Santa Kits can be purchased for $5 each and are valued at $15.

Proceeds from the event benefit The Dane Foundation’s Project Elf. The Dane Foundation began in 2005, and is a 501C3 charity with a mission to provide for the unique needs of individuals with physical and developmental disabilities. One way the organization accomplishes its mission is by giving quality-of-life items to those with disabilities. These are items not paid for by insurances, and that cannot be purchased with a food stamp card. These items include paper products like toilet paper, and paper towels, hygiene items, cleaning products, laundry items, bath towels and bed sheets. Project Elf not only provides quality-of-life items, but individuals can request a holiday wish item including toys, books, games, clothing, music, craft items, etc. No cash, gift cards, or bills are paid as part of Project Elf.

To purchase a drive-thru ticket to Window Wonderland visit the website at www.TheDaneFoundation.org. If you would like to donate to The Dane Foundation, donations can be made by texting 44321 and putting the words WindowWonderland or DANE in the message. For more information call 330-703-1183 or email info@thedanefoundation.org.