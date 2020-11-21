Santa's gift runs canceled in Macedonia, Northfield

Marsha McKenna

Kent Weeklies

Santa Claus' gift delivery program in Macedonia and Santa's children run in Northfield Village have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

"It is in the best interest of everyone involved in the magical program," said a press release from Macedonia city officials "Please be safe and have a happy holiday season with your family. Rest assured that the program will return when the pandemic is over. We have spoken to Santa Claus and he will be making his rounds on Christmas Eve."

Northfield Mayor Jesse Nehez added, "Because of the Summit County executive's and Summit County health commissioner's COVID-19 stay at home advisory order, which runs through Dec. 16, I am cancelling this year’s fire department Santa run scheduled for Dec. 13.

"The fire department and I are disappointed this event cannot take place this year, but this action is being taken in order to protect the health and safety of our residents and firefighters.

"We look forward to being able to hold this beloved traditional event in December 2021. Please follow the directives of the state and county health

departments, and stay safe."