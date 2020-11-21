Hudson Boy Scout Troop 333 to sell Christmas trees

Kent Weeklies

Boy Scout Troop 333, sponsored by Christ Church Episcopal of Hudson, will once again be selling fresh Christmas trees from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20, at the "Cabin on the Green’" on the corner of state Routes 303 and 91.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until all trees are sold. The sale will be open on Friday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trees will include a large selection of Fraser Firs, as well as Colorado Blue Spruce and Concolor Firs, a popular tree with an orange scent. All trees are grown locally near Canton and range in size from 6 to 12 feet. The trees are pre-cut just a few days before delivery and are available for purchase and pick-up at the cabin. Proceeds from the sale enable Troop 333 to deliver a quality Scouting program here in the Hudson community.