Falls school board to discuss return to school Monday

The Cuyahoga Falls Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. "to discuss the return to school." The notice advised that action may be taken.

At the board's regular meeting Wednesday, multiple teachers told the Cuyahoga Falls board members and administration it was "irresponsible" to return to in-person classes five days a week for grades K-5.

Monday's special meeting will take place in the high school library.

Board member Anthony Gomez, in a Facebook post regarding the special meeting, said, "This allows us to get together as a board to discuss the only way we can - in public at a meeting and hopefully give some direction, whatever that might be, before Thanksgiving."

Gomez also encouraged sending emails to the board and its members. "There have been a lot, feel free to keep them coming. I am and will be continuing to read each one and consider its contents as I am confident my fellow members are as well."