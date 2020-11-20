Santa on the Green in Hudson will not take place in 2020

Kent Weeklies

The COVID-19 pandemic will keep Santa from his traditional visit to the Green in Hudson.

For the first time in 45 years, the Rotary Club of Hudson will not stage Santa on the Green.

Santa on the Green is a Hudson tradition started over 45 years ago. The Rotary Club of Hudson has presented this much anticipated holiday event since 2001 initially led by the legendary Jimmy Sutphin, beloved former Hudson citizen.

In past years more than 350 children visited with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves with numerous Rotarians assisting with the celebration.

According to James Yard of the Rotary Club, "A safe alternative was explored, but it was decided that it would be difficult to comply with the governor’s latest cautions.

"We will be back next year."