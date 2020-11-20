Additional compensation approved for work on Hudson Middle School, field

HUDSON -- GPD Architects will be paid about $246,000 extra for additional design work for the new middle school and unexpected work needed at Lavelli Field.

The school board unanimously approved the additional compensation to GPD Architects Monday night, which includes $212,853 for additional design work related to Hudson Middle School and $33,318 for additional work at Lavelli Field.

Business manager Steve Marlow said there was some additional, unanticipated work needed with electrical and fencing at Lavelli field.

“The additional compensation for Hudson Middle School is most notably due to the increase in size of the original design to accommodate the potential increase in student enrollment while the additional compensation for Lavelli Field is due to additional electrical and fencing design fees,” according to the legislation before the board.

The district recently finished the new $46 million, 181,000-square-foot middle school, which is near the former middle school. This school is for the district's sixth through eighth-grade students. Earlier concepts called for a 176,500-square-foot building but the school board decided to increase the size to accommodate projected larger enrollment.

The initial contract for Lavelli Field, near the former Hudson Middle School, was about $1 million cost.

Bill Schurman, partner with Hammond Construction, said in a previous interview that the work on Lavelli Field will include new bleachers, a new track, a new press box and replacing the fencing. The work also will include upgrades to the electric service to make it compliant with code.

In addition, the school board unanimously approved the donation from The Brotje Companies L.P. in Kent of a ¾ acre parcel of land on Stow Road near Hudson High School. The land “comprises some wetland and a drainage ditch that runs diagonally across the site with the water flowing from the southwest to the northeast,” according to an Oct. 23 letter sent by Marlow to Superintendent Phil Herman. Marlow added the estimated market value of the land is about $6,000.

Herman said during the board meeting that the property will provide students “an opportunity to explore invasive species and wetlands.”

Board member James Field said that the donation was a win-win.

“It probably can’t be developed, but we can make use of it from an education perspective,” Field said.

Next meetings

The final regularly scheduled meeting for 2020 is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in the high school media room.

The school board also has scheduled a special meeting for Nov. 23 starting at 5 p.m. to go over the district’s five-year forecast. This meeting will be virtual.

Board president David Zuro said that the school board was supposed to hear the presentation on the five year forecast and vote on it during Monday’s meeting; however, treasurer Phillip Butto was unable to attend. Butto, Zuro said, had asked the state about the possibility of getting an extension and was told that while an extension was possible, the district would be placed in fiscal caution.

