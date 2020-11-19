Woodridge schools will go to fully remote learning after Thanksgiving break

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Students in the Woodridge Local School District will be taking classes through the online platform after the Thanksgiving break and until at least Jan. 4.

"Due to rising cases [of COVID-19] and quarantines, the Woodridge Local Schools will transition to remote instruction after Thanksgiving Recess for the period [from] December 1 - December 18," wrote District Superintendent Walter Davis in a Tweet late Thursday afternoon. "Hope to return to school on January 4."

As of Thursday, Nov. 19, the district had four active student cases of COVID-19 and 11 active staff cases, according to the dashboard on its website. Since Sept. 11, the district has had a total of 17 student cases and 14 staff cases.

