Woodridge schools will go to fully remote learning after Thanksgiving break

Phil Keren
Kent Weeklies
Woodridge Local School District Superintendent Walter Davis speaks during a special board of education meeting in the summer. Davis announced on Thursday, Nov. 19, that the district will shift to fully remote learning after the Thanksgiving break and continue on that platform until at least Jan. 4.

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Students in the Woodridge Local School District will be taking classes through the online platform after the Thanksgiving break and until at least Jan. 4.

"Due to rising cases [of COVID-19] and quarantines, the Woodridge Local Schools will transition to remote instruction after Thanksgiving Recess for the period [from] December 1 - December 18," wrote District Superintendent Walter Davis in a Tweet late Thursday afternoon. "Hope to return to school on January 4."

As of Thursday, Nov. 19, the district had four active student cases of COVID-19 and 11 active staff cases, according to the dashboard on its website. Since Sept. 11, the district has had a total of 17 student cases and 14 staff cases.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.