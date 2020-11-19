Cuyahoga Falls to host virtual tree lighting; ice rink to open

Kent Weeklies

Mayor Don Walters announces the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Ice Rink opening and a Virtual Tree Lighting and Storytime event with Santa on Saturday, Nov. 28.

“The holiday season has always been a time for the Cuyahoga Falls community to come together in celebration and, though it will look a lot different this year as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we will still be able to have some fun while working to keep everyone safe and well,” stated Walters. “On behalf of everyone at Cuyahoga Falls City Hall, I want to wish everyone a very safe, healthy, and happy holiday season.”

Even though the community cannot be physically together this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it does not mean the community cannot pull together in celebration of the holiday season. There will be a virtual tree lighting ceremony and storytime event with Mayor Walters and Santa. Community members are urged to grab some blankets, cookies, and some hot cocoa and cuddle up with family members to enjoy a video of a reading of the "Polar Express" by Mayor Walters and the ceremonial lighting of the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Christmas Tree. The video will be posted on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. on Facebook at City of Cuyahoga Falls City Hall and Cuyahoga Parks and Recreation, and Instagram at cuyahogafallsoh and cf_parksandrec.

Downtown Cuyahoga Fall Ice Rink

The cty of Cuyahoga Falls Downtown Ice Rick will open on Saturday, Nov. 28, and will tentatively run through Feb. 15, 2021. Admission is free, and skate rentals are $4 per person. Hours of operation are 2-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, except on holidays, which have special hours that are listed on the website The ice rink is located on the plaza at 2085 Front St. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health guidelines will be followed.

The health and safety of all staff and visitors is the top priority and goal for keeping the ice rink open. Due to public health guidelines, there will be a limited capacity of skaters that will be permitted on the ice during operation hours. The ice rink will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, and skaters will be required to sign in before using the rink. The rink will be sanitized 15 minutes before every hour, beginning at 2:45 p.m. each day. The ice rink hours are subject to change without notice, and, due to updates regarding public health guidelines, operations may change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For additional information on the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Ice Rink, visit //cityofcf.com/places/ice-skating-rink