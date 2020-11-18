Twinsburg Twp. looks ahead to road projects

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

TWINSBURG TWP. – After a successful season in which several roads were either resurfaced, crack sealed or repaired, the township is looking ahead to several future road projects.

At the trustees’ Nov. 11 meeting, Administrator Rob Kagler gave an update on what has been done this year and what is planned for the next couple of years.

Kagler said all or portions of Anthony Lane, Case Street, Estate Avenue and McCausland and Woodland Glade drives were repaved this year, and Phases 14 and 15 of the Heights road reconstruction project (western blocks of Rugby and Buchtel streets) were completed.

Slated for repaving in 2021 are all or portions of Hadden, Buchtel, McCausland, Oak Meadow and Yale streets and Sara Fletcher and Jane’A courts, plus Ridge Top Drive, St. Mikala Court and Darian Lane. An alternative project is redoing the center portion of Township Hall’s concrete parking lot.

Kagler said he will have a resolution to proceed with the 2021 road program ready for trustees in December, so Summit County can go out for bids as soon as possible. The Kensington/RidgeTop project is separate and is estimated to cost $400,000 of general fund money.

Heights road reconstruction will continue in 2021 with Phases 16 and 17 (western and eastern ends of Case Street), for which $600,000 will come from a state grant and the township responsible for $1.15 million of the estimated $1.75 million project.

Kagler said he is ready to apply for a State Infrastruction Bank loan for Phases 16 and 17, and with Phases 18-20 scheduled to be done in 2022, trustees have authorized applying for another SIB loan.

“What started out as a 10-phase, 10-year project has turned into a 20-phase, 20-year project,” said Kagler about the Heights road reconstruction work.

OTHER BUSINESS

Trustees approved selling three side lots on Case Street to Mr. and Mrs. Mark O. Hill Jr. ($10,000), two side lots on Cambridge Street to Lawrence Fitzgerald ($5,000) and a 1.09-acre parcel on Twinsburg Road to Mr. and Mrs. Cain Aaron ($75,000).

They also favored a plan for the Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority, and OK’d participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s cooperative purchasing program and the Education Service Centers Region 9 interlocal purchasing system.

Kagler said joining ODOT’s co-op program will allow the township to purchase a dump truck next year, thus maintaining its three-dump truck fleet. An old truck recently was sold at an online auction.

It was decided to direct some of the township’s $250,000 in CARES Act (coronavirus relief) funds to 2020 payments for the Summit County Sheriff’s Department contract. Some of the other funds will go to buy a pickup truck, install touchless features in township restrooms and make Township Hall lobby renovations.

Kagler said he should have bids for the lobby renovations ready for trustees’ action at their Dec. 9 meeting.

Kagler reminded senior citizens to apply for the annual snow removal program, and urged residents to take advantage of the township’s recreation center program, in which a number of local fitness centers participate.

He also urged residents to call Township Hall if they have any problems or concerns with trash and recycling collection. “We usually get problems resolved quickly with our contractor, Kimble Cos.,” he noted.

The township’s water board will meet Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., followed at 7 by a meeting of the Reminderville-Twinsburg Township JEDD board.

